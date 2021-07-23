Hot start to the weekend



A hot afternoon is on the way and we have a heat advisory in effect this afternoon for a good portion of the area. This means that heat index values could reach 108 or above throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s between 93-96.

Remember those heat safety tips. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity through the peak of the heating, and wear light-colored clothing.

Rain chances are very spotty today with just an isolated shower possible. Late in the day, we could see a bit better rain chance in southern Mississippi.

The weekend will have a better chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will still warm into the low to mid-90s before scattered showers develop.