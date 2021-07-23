Hot start to the weekend

A hot afternoon is on the way and we have a heat advisory in effect this afternoon for a good portion of the area. This means that heat index values could reach 108 or above throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s between 93-96.

Remember those heat safety tips. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity through the peak of the heating, and wear light-colored clothing.

Rain chances are very spotty today with just an isolated shower possible. Late in the day, we could see a bit better rain chance in southern Mississippi.

The weekend will have a better chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will still warm into the low to mid-90s before scattered showers develop.

Friday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 94° 81°

Saturday

92° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 92° 81°

Sunday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 47% 91° 80°

Monday

93° / 80°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 93° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 92° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 89° 79°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
84°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
83°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

88°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
89°

