NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heat advisory is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi as once again we see temperatures back in the 90s. The ridge of high pressure to our west will slide a little eastward to start the weekend which will mean isolated rain coverage and a longer duration of heat.

There are a few spotty showers out there Friday afternoon which are providing a small amount of relief, but that will be brief over the next couple of days.

Areas west of New Orleans will see mid to upper 90s through Saturday with heat index values of 109 and higher.

Right now it looks like Sunday afternoon and evening will see a more widespread rain chance across the area. Temperatures will heat up into the mid 90s but will be cooled as rain moves in.

Locally heavy rain will be possible the next few days with any storms that develop.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts