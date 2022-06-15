Temperatures will stay in the low 90s through the evening outside of a few showers that are moving across the area. Heat will certainly be the name of the game over the next week.

Thursday looks to offer the best chance of relief in the form of rain. As the high pressure above us moves west that will open the door for a bit more development with the daytime heating. This likely won’t be rain for everybody, but just more of the showers and storms popping up. The rain chance right now looks to be 40-50%.

Otherwise after that we are back to the 20-30% range for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s during day and mostly upper 70s at night.

Father’s Day looks hot and dry with mid 90s during the afternoon and that trend continues into early next week as well.