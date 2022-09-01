Temperatures are in the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon and will stay there through the day before slowly falling into the 80s later this evening. Once again we are looking at mainly dry conditions around the area through the afternoon as well.

By Friday more moisture starts to move back into the area allowing rain chances to come back up. Daytime heating will trigger showers and storms by early to mid afternoon. Temperatures will climb to around 90 by the early afternoon before the rain pops up. At this point activity still looks fairly spotty.

Expect showers and storms through the holiday weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout, but there will be a 50-70% chance pretty much each afternoon. That will hold temperatures down in the mid to upper 80s for highs with cooler temps where rain develops. Right now it looks like Saturday is the day with the best chance for rain across the area.

In the tropics we are watching a couple different waves way out in the Atlantic with chances for development. However none of these will be a threat to the Gulf and there is no indication of anything close by anytime soon. Danielle did form in the far northern Atlantic but will not be a threat to the U.S.