A hot few days are ahead as high pressure continues to sit over the Gulf region.

Expect temperatures to reach the low 90s on Monday, but it will feel much warmer than that when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will rise to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees by the middle of the afternoon.

We could see a few pop up showers and storms late in the day, but the rain chance overall is low at just around 20 percent.

Rain chances increase to 30 to 40 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, as we return to a more usual summertime weather pattern. Expect daily pop up thunderstorms developing in the middle of the afternoon during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s Tuesday, then return to the mid 80s for the remainder of the week.