Good Morning, New Orleans! Gearing up for a hot weekend across the city and region, our forecast trend is warmer these next few days!



Temperatures will remain in 70s early today before low to mid 80s return this afternoon into our upcoming weekend! We top out about 82-84 degrees Thursday before warmth returns Friday.

Rain chances remain low, so some good news as we welcome back Jazz Fest!

Humidity will be increasing, so temperatures will feel gradually warmer as we approach Sunday funday! We do see wind speeds increasing, adding a slight breeze this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning, everyone will wake up warmer again in the 60s. Have a great day today!