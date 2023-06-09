Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected each afternoon for the next couple of days. While a washout is not anticipated on any given day, rain chances will be around 40 percent through your weekend. Most models show fairly dry mornings with storms developing in the early afternoon.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to warm into the low and possibly even mid 90s with consistent sunshine in the forecast. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach the triple digits Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics, development is not expected during the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.