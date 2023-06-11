A hot and humid weather pattern can be expected for the next several days.

Monday will start out mostly sunny with skies turning partly cloudy by the early afternoon. Rain chances rise to around 40 percent by 2 p.m. as afternoon showers and thunderstorms begin to develop. Most rain will come to an end by around sunset.

Rain chances drop down to around 10 to 20 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday. With less rain in the area, more sunshine can be expected, which will lead to warmer temperatures. Highs will stay in the mid 90s for most of the week.

Humidity is forecast to gradually increase over the next several days. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will be in the low 100s through the middle of the week, before rising to 105 to 110 by the weekend.

In the tropics, development is not expected during the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.