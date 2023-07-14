NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A typical summertime weather pattern can be expected for the next few days with more heat, humidity, and showers on the way.

For the next several days, expect high temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday. A Heat Advisory is issued when heat index values or “feels like temperatures” are forecast to reach 108° or higher.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms may help cool things down some later this afternoon, but most locations will remain dry. Rain chances are slightly lower today at around 30 percent. Similar rain chances can be expected on Saturday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking newly-named Tropical Storm Don. However, this system is expected to remain over open water and poses no threat to land.

Otherwise, the NHC is not expecting any development over the next seven days. Large plumes of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic should help keep tropical formation chances low through at least the next couple of weeks.

