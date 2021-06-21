Hot, humid, and wet. More rain on the way.

Rain chances will stay high for the first couple of days of the week. We have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and you can feel the humidity when you step outside.

Tonight a small front will move down from the north and bring with it another chance for rain and storms. These will continue off and on through the day Tuesday. Like today heavy rain and locally strong wind gusts will be the main threats.

Any of the storms that develop could produce locally heavy downpours that lead to street flooding, especially in areas that received more rain during Claudette.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s but be cooler around the storms. Rain coverage starts to go down on Wednesday with hotter temperatures by the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 74° 74°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 82° 76°

Wednesday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 67% 89° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 88° 78°

Friday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 87° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 86° 78°

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

75°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
43%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
72%
79°

78°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
78°

77°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
77°

78°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
78°

77°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
77°

76°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
76°

77°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
77°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
77°

77°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
77°

78°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
78°

79°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
80°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
81°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
81°

79°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

