Good Morning, New Orleans! Another hot start to your week is coming! While a washout is not anticipated on any given day, rain chances will be around 30-70 percent through your afternoon. Most models show fairly dry mornings with storms developing in the early afternoon, some of which could be severe.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk for severe weather in parts of the viewing area.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low and possibly even mid 90s with consistent sunshine in the forecast. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will reach the triple digits (~113+ degrees). A Heat Advisory is issued for those not under Excessive Heat Warnings.

Highs through Tuesday afternoon will generally range from 94-98 and of course it will get cooler if any storms pop up nearby.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting an unorganized disturbance just off of Africa’s coast with moderate development potential and one a bit futher west with 90% development chances. This could become named at a point in these next 24 hours. We’ll be watching it closley.