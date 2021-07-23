HOT, hot, hot! A Heat Advisory is issued until 7PM Friday!

Good afternoon on this Friday! The forecast for July 23rd across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now beyond triple digits after a heat advisory is issued across our area.

Afternoon highs will reach the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 30% or 20% chances remain the theme.

Into your weekend, we see that previously unsettled pattern flip with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over!

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there!

Stay tuned as more information throughout WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 94° 81°

Saturday

93° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 93° 81°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 80°

Monday

93° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 93° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 90° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
94°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

88°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
88°

90°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
90°

91°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
91°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
91°

92°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

Interactive Radar

