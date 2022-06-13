Today, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. However, skies may appear hazy or milky due to Saharan dust moving into the Gulf Coast region.

The dust may lead to unhealthy air quality, especially for sensitive groups with respiratory issues, as particulate matter increases.

Even with the haze, sunshine will still heat things up quickly as humidity stays high. Expect high temperatures to top out between 92 and 96 degrees, with the heat index or “feels like temperatures,” between 105 and 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the Northshore.

Temperatures will stay hot in the low to mid 90s throughout the next week. Each afternoon, there’s a small chance for rain — about 20 to 30 percent — to help cool things off.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Caribbean. The NHC gives the system a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days as it slowly moves northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

It is too early to tell how strong this system may become or where it will eventually go, but we have several days to watch it’s potential development. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.