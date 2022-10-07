Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through your week into next weekend.

Expect a lot of sun over the next few days. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Today and tomorrow will be two of the warmest this week. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s north to 60s south.

A weak cold front will come through Friday into Saturday to bring temperatures down all the more.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 officially developed into tropical depression 13 Thursday evening. This system is still forecast to strengthen into Julia over the next several days as it moves west.

This will not be an issue for the northern Gulf as it stays well south in to central America. It is forecast to be a hurricane at landfall.

Today still looks like the warmest day with upper 80s ahead of this weak cold front. The front will not produce any rain but will bring another shot of lower humidity for the weekend with cooler nights and pleasant afternoons. Look for mid 80s Saturday but only low 80s on Sunday.

Have a great weekend!