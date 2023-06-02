NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! The summer pattern will continue this weekend as we see daytime heating downpours pop up around the area. Friday will look almost the same as Thursday with mid to upper 80s or low 90s through the day and then spotty storms that develop. If they don’t move much, a little street flooding will be possible.

Friday’s rain chances stay around 30% to 40% with a breeze, especially for Mississippi Gulf Coast communities.

We will be back to the 90s through the weekend as we get mostly dry conditions with spotty downpours until Sunday. At that point it looks like we could see higher rain chances early next week, but this is still several days away.

The area of low pressure we have been watching over the past couple of days intensified into a tropical depression Thursday afternoon. This system was found to have a closed circulation by a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft.

At this point there is no threat to our area or along the northern Gulf coast.

This system will continue to drift south towards Cuba over the next few days. The first name on this year’s name list is Arlene.

