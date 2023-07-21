NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! We saw rain in the afternoon last Sunday, and temperatures have only continued warming up considerably since. A few showers helped out with brief relief from the heat Tuesday, but rain chances will be tougher to come by once again today.

Our forecast for Friday afternoon was hot with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions around the area. You can expect more changes and storms over the weekend.

Expect sunshine with temperatures rising out of the low 90s near 100s with such few rain chances.

A Heat Advisory is issued for our entire viewing area.

The tropics are still quiet as a result of Saharan Dust plumes, but we are watching a small area of unorganized thunderstorms for low development potential.

