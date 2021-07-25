Hot forecast for Monday ahead!

Good evening on this Sunday! The forecast for July 25th across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now beyond triple digits after a heat advisory is issued across parts of our area and north once again. This remained in effect until 7PM with another Monday from 10AM-7PM.

Afternoon highs reached the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Yesterday, we tied a record high set back in 1981 of 98 degrees at MSY.

Throughout much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme beyond tomorrow.

Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! We are, however keeping a close eye on one area of low pressure near Florida’s coast for formation potential. Models are all over the place, but our only local impact would be increased rain chances next week, if anything!

More information on WGNO.com will be available tomorrow, plus you can join in during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

85° / 81°
Clear
Clear 0% 85° 81°

Monday

94° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 94° 79°

Tuesday

95° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 95° 80°

Wednesday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 81°

Thursday

91° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 81°

Friday

91° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 81°

Saturday

92° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 92° 81°

Hourly Forecast

85°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
85°

84°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
92°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
90°

87°

8 PM
Clear
2%
87°

86°

9 PM
Clear
3%
86°

85°

10 PM
Clear
4%
85°

