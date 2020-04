You will want to get out and see the moon on Tuesday night. This will be the biggest the moon will look all year.

We will have a Full Moon on April 7 at 9:35 p.m. CDT, at which time the Moon will be near to its perigee — or the point in its orbit that it is closest to Earth. This proximity will provide the largest appearance of the Moon for the whole year, commonly called a supermoon.