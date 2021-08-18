Hot day today, heat wave on its way!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is slightly cooler with heavy rain in many parts of the viewing area providing brief relief from heat earlier today.

Highs, themselves, reached mid to low 90s again but felt more like 100s during the hottest part of your Wednesday. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to late week, we continue seeing heavy downpours allowing street flooding potential! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. This weekend, high pressure will build over the area before pushing south, so temperatures are going to be scorching.

With this ridge pushing south, Grace will remain well below Louisiana as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico towards Mexico, itself. The path is headed straight across the Gulf for Mexico for Mexico by this weekend.

Henri is now the season’s eighth named storm and has trended a bit more west. This may now impact the northern East Coast by Saturday and Sunday.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hot day today, heat wave on its way!

Copy and pasted forecast for Thursday

Spotty showers today but mainly just hot

Big time heat by the weekend

Copy and pasted forecast for Wednesday

Street Flood Advisory is issued for Jefferson, Orleans until 7:15PM

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 88° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 91° 80°

Friday

92° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 79°

Saturday

92° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 92° 79°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 92° 81°

Monday

91° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 91° 81°

Tuesday

91° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
88°

89°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
89°

90°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
90°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
90°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
89°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
88°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
88°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
86°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News