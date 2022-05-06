It feels much nicer out there Friday evening as dewpoints to the north are in the 50s as opposed to upper 60s and low 70s over the past few days. That trend should continue through the weekend which means more pleasant conditions at night and in the morning. Look for upper 50s north with upper 60s south Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures will still be warm but at least the heat index will not be as bad.

Otherwise most of the forecast is hot. Expect mid 80s through the afternoon Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both see highs in the upper 80s with a few places getting close to 90. Those types of numbers will continue well into next week. Right now it does not look like see another rain chance through at least Wednesday.