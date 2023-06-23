NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! Finally, we are a little bit cooler this morning but will quickly warm up! While a washout is not anticipated, rain chances will be around 40 percent through your afternoon and evening. Most models show a fairly dry morning with storms developing in the early afternoon until evening.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no severe weather outlooks today.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. No Heat Advisory is issued today either!

Highs through Thursday afternoon will generally range from 88-92 and of course it will get cooler if any storms pop up nearby.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Tropical Storm Cindy now. This is no threat locally.

Tropical Storm Bret will continue weakening in intensity as it tracks further west. It will move south of San Juan and Jamaica before downgrading to a Tropical Depression and remnant low.

