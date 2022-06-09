After a few days of dry weather, rain chances are beginning to go up as our weather pattern changes.

High pressure that’s been sitting over the Gulf Coast is starting to move out of the area as a trough of low pressure moves into the eastern U.S.

This setup will allow showers and storms to develop over the next couple of afternoons. Today, rain chances are at around 40 percent as we see scattered showers develop late in the day. Heading into Friday, rain chances are a little higher at about 60 percent as shower and storm coverage increases. Some storms

Models show most of the storms developing near the Northshore and over South Mississippi, but there will be a chance for activity to extend southward as well. Some storms may be strong or briefly severe, with the main threat being gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our area under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Friday, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale.

Temperatures will still warm into the low 90s for most of the area ahead of any rain that develops. However, it will feel much hotter when you factor in the humidity. Heat indices will be between 100 and 105 degrees for the next few days.