Hot and humid with rain chances

Rain chances will be on the high side again for your Friday. We already have some showers that have developed around the coastal areas with a few inland as well. Expect more to develop as you get the daytime heating going through the morning.

These cells will not move much, so once again street flooding will be a possibility. Keep in mind it won’t rain all day. These cells will pop up and fade out around the area.

Look for a bit less coverage on Saturday and then back to higher rain chances on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90 over the next few days with very humid conditions.