Expect another day with fairly calm weather and hot afternoon temperatures as high pressure sits over the Gulf Coast. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as highs top out in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances will be very low through Wednesday, allowing heat to build in across the region. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 70s north of Lake Pontchartrain and mid 70s south. Overnight lows will stay in the 70s for most of the area through the week.

Humidity will gradually increase over the next several days, which will make it feel much warmer. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will be close to 100 degrees by this afternoon. Thursday and Friday, look for heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees.

A few showers will be possible late Thursday afternoon and again on Friday. Rain chances are not too impressive at just around 30 percent.

Our next best chance for rain will come over the weekend. Right now, it looks like rain chances are at about 40 to 50 percent both Saturday and Sunday.