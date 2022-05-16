More hot and humid weather is on the way after a very warm and muggy weekend. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s and low 90s again today, and each day this week.

Most of us will stay dry over the next few days, but we do have low-end rain chances to account for some afternoon pop up storms.

At this point it doesn’t look like we will see a washout during any one day, but by mid to late afternoon rain will be possible – quite a typical forecast for mid-May. Rain chances start to trend down, close to zero for Wednesday and Thursday.

We are keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico, as well, approaching Hurricane Season 2022’s start on June 1st.