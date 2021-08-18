Hot and humid with just spotty storms today

Temperatures are already in the low 90s across most of the area late Wednesday morning with several areas seeing a heat index well above 100 and in some cases above 105. .

We will start to get back into that summertime pattern of pop up showers and storms today as moisture continues to build in. We already have several of these popping up around the area and we will see this move north through the day. That movement means you won’t be able to get any prolonged relief from the heat.

The rain today still looks to be fairly spotty and localized. Showers and storms should remain compact. This means temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s through much of the afternoon. Heat index values will be up to around 103-107.

Rain chances will stay higher on Thursday with more widespread batches of rain and more persistent rain. If you don’t get rain today or tomorrow though it may be a while. We look to stay mainly dry through the weekend with afternoon highs very hot with upper 90s. Heat index values will likely be 110 or higher and heat advisories or warnings are possible.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 55% 91° 80°

Friday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 91° 80°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 92° 80°

Monday

92° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 92° 81°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 92° 80°

