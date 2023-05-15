The hot and humid weather pattern we’ve experience for the last few days continues as we kick off another work week.

Expect temperatures to reach the low 90s on Monday, but it will feel much warmer than that when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will rise to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees by the middle of the afternoon.

We could see a few pop up showers and storms late in the day, but the rain chance overall is low at just around 20 to 30 percent.

Rain chances increase to 40 to 50 percent Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect daily pop up thunderstorms developing in the middle of the afternoon during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset.

Temperatures will stay warm in the upper 80s Tuesday, then return to the mid 80s for the remainder of the week.