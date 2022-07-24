Our typical late-July weather pattern continues for the next few days.

Expect skies to start out partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy by the early afternoon. Once we reach the peak of daytime heating, a few thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Storm coverage will be isolated to scattered with rain chances at 20 to 40 percent. The best chance for wet weather will be along and south of the I-10/I-12 corridors. Rain chances drop off by sunset and stay low overnight.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s, but with high humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s for the Northshore, with Southshore locations staying closer to 80 degrees.

In the tropics, development is not expected for the next 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center.