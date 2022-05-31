Look for scattered storms around the area this afternoon as we get back into the mid to upper 80s. Today will feature one of the better chances for rain this week, although coverage will still be fairly isolated. Look for locally heavy downpours in any showers or thunderstorms that do develop.

After today, we will keep a 20-30% chance for rain for each the next few days as we enter our typical summertime pattern. The bigger story will be the heat as high temperatures climb to the low 90s by the second half of the week.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Agatha made landfall on the Mexico’s southern Pacific Coast on Monday. Now, the storm’s remnants may reform into a tropical depression or storm later this week in the Gulf or Caribbean.

The NHC is giving this system a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The good news is that high pressure is expected to form over the northern Gulf Coast, which will help steer any tropical disturbance to the east toward the Caribbean. If it becomes a named storm while over the Gulf or Caribbean, it would get a new name: Alex.