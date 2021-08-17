Hot and humid Tuesday with on and off storms

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot and will be all day today with little rain in the area keeping temperatures stifling until late afternoon after lunch. Anticipate a few localized heavier downpours as we look to tonight.

Highs, themselves, will reach 90s again but feel more like 100s even still. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Late week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered downpours! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated as more than half of the area can expect downpours. A seasonal, quiet forecast for southeast Louisiana continues deeper into August with a massive heat wave in this weekend’s outlook.

High pressure north is pushing south, so Tropical Storm Grace will remain well below Louisiana as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico towards Mexico, itself. The path is headed straight across the Gulf for Mexico for Mexico by this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is now the season’s eighth named storm but will not affect the United States. This is going to circle Saint George Island and impact Bermuda only before swimming out to sea.

Fred is now a tropical depression as it continues weakening while moving inland in the United States after a Florida landfall Monday.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.