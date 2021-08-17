Hot and humid Tuesday with on and off storms

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot and will be all day today with little rain in the area keeping temperatures stifling until late afternoon after lunch. Anticipate a few localized heavier downpours as we look to tonight.

Highs, themselves, will reach 90s again but feel more like 100s even still. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Late week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered downpours! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated as more than half of the area can expect downpours. A seasonal, quiet forecast for southeast Louisiana continues deeper into August with a massive heat wave in this weekend’s outlook.

High pressure north is pushing south, so Tropical Storm Grace will remain well below Louisiana as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico towards Mexico, itself. The path is headed straight across the Gulf for Mexico for Mexico by this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is now the season’s eighth named storm but will not affect the United States. This is going to circle Saint George Island and impact Bermuda only before swimming out to sea.

Fred is now a tropical depression as it continues weakening while moving inland in the United States after a Florida landfall Monday.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

Tuesday

94° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 94° 81°

Wednesday

91° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 91° 81°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 90° 80°

Friday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 79°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 91° 80°

Monday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 92° 81°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
83°

83°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
83°

82°

2 AM
Clear
6%
82°

82°

3 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

82°

6 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
14%
82°

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
84°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
86°

88°

10 AM
Few Showers
31%
88°

89°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
89°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
89°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
89°

