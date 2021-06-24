Hot and humid today amid scattered downpours

Spotty showers with locally heavy downpours will continue through the afternoon. These won’t be moving much so will mainly just pop up and fade out and then develop elsewhere. Like Wednesday these won’t be moving much and could lead to street flooding, although it seems like the activity will be more isolated through the day.

Temperatures will be up around 90 in areas not seeing the rain and it will be very humid. Look for afternoon storms to continue Friday through the weekend although a little less overall in more of the isolated summer fashion.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90 over the next few days with very humid conditions.