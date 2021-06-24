Hot and humid today amid scattered downpours

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spotty showers with locally heavy downpours will continue through the afternoon. These won’t be moving much so will mainly just pop up and fade out and then develop elsewhere. Like Wednesday these won’t be moving much and could lead to street flooding, although it seems like the activity will be more isolated through the day.

Temperatures will be up around 90 in areas not seeing the rain and it will be very humid. Look for afternoon storms to continue Friday through the weekend although a little less overall in more of the isolated summer fashion.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90 over the next few days with very humid conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 78°

Friday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 88° 77°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 77°

Sunday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 87° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
90°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
89°

84°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News