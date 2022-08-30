After several days and weeks of cloudy and rainy weather along the Gulf Coast, it looks like our weather pattern is finally changing.

A frontal boundary moving into the region overnight will push drier air into the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. While we can’t rule out a couple of stray showers or storms, this setup will help keep rain chances lower at 20 to 30 percent both Wednesday and Thursday.

With more sunshine in the forecast, high temperatures will be a little warmer in the lower 90s. Expect heat index values or “feels-like temperatures” to be between 100 and 105 degrees during the afternoon.

Moisture begins to flow back into the area by Friday, and rain chances elevate to around 50 percent. We will continue to see rain chances at 50 to 60 percent through the Labor Day weekend, mainly to account for scattered storms in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees through Monday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is continuing to watch two tropical waves over the Atlantic. One system in the Central Atlantic has an 80 percent chance of formation and is expected to develop into a tropical depression or storm before curving north and heading out to sea. The next name on the list is Danielle.

The tropical wave closer to Africa has a medium formation chance over the next five days, but it is too early to tell where it may eventually go.