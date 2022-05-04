Temperatures will remain warm for the next several days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even warmer with a heat index close to 90 degrees.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon for both Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances remain low for the next two days, but a stray afternoon shower cannot be ruled out during the peak of daytime heating.

Rain chances return to the forecast by Friday at about 60-80 percent, when we could showers and thunderstorms as a system moves across the Gulf Coast. There is a low-end risk for severe weather stretching from Southeast Louisiana through South Mississippi and into most of Alabama.

Currently, the New Orleans area is under a Slight Risk for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale. If any severe storms develop, damaging wind gusts would be the primary threat.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll keep low-end rain chances at 20 to 30 percent to account for pop-up afternoon showers as we enter a more summertime-like weather pattern with warm temperatures and ample moisture in the atmosphere.