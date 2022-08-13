Overnight, expect temperatures to slowly cool into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Heading into Sunday, a few daytime heating showers and storms will be possible once again. Rain chances are slightly lower through the weekend at only 20 to 30 percent as drier air filters into the region. With any storms that develop, locally heavy downpours may occur along with frequent lightning and thunder.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but it will feel more like the mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Similar conditions are in store for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances start to rise heading into the second half of the work week.