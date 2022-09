Summer-like heat sticks around for another couple of days before a cold front brings some relief.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s on Sunday and Monday, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. Monday night, a cold front will bring a much cooler and drier air mass into the region.

Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 80s Tuesday through Saturday under mostly clear skies.