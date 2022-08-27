Rain chances will stay elevated for the next few days as tropical moisture and daytime heating help trigger scattered storms.

Expect typical summertime storm development through the weekend with showers and storms developing in the late morning and afternoon hours. This activity will likely be a little bit more spotty than what we’ve seen over the past week, which will allow afternoon temperatures to heat up into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Locally heavy downpours may occur with any storms that develop, so street flooding will be possible.

We’re watching 4 systems in the tropics, but none of them are immediate threats to the U.S.