A hot weekend is underway across the Gulf Coast as high pressure sits over the region.

Expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday. We could see a few showers and storms pop up late in the day, but the rain chance overall is low at just around 20 percent.

Rain chances increase to 30 to 40 percent each afternoon beginning Monday, as we return to a more usual summertime weather pattern. Expect daily pop up thunderstorms developing in the middle of the afternoon during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday, then return to the mid 80s for most of next week.