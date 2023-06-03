Temperatures will continue to be hot through the weekend as we see afternoon highs in the low 90s again Sunday.

Sunday looks mostly dry with rain chances coming back in again on Monday.

Look for these to come in during the early to mid afternoon time frame. Overall rain chances look to be around 40-50%. Locally heavy downpours will be possible, along with isolated strong wind gusts in any storms that get bigger.

Tropical Storm Arlene was named Thursday afternoon making it the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season. This system has now dissipated into a remnant low and poses no threat to land.