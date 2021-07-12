Hot and humid now, more storms on the way

Temperatures are very warm this morning ahead of a line of storms to the west. They cool down quite a bit behind that line as it acts like a mini cold front moving through. Expect very muggy conditions ahead of that line.

Showers and storms are popping up ahead of the main line with the daytime heating. That trend will continue through the next couple of hours followed by a more widespread rain chance as the line moves through. It is likely a bit less organized by the time it gets to the south shore.

Like yesterday locally heavy rain will be possible through the day. This could lead to street flooding issues and standing water. The ground is very saturated from the past few weeks so it will not take much.

After today the rain chance looks a bit more spotty through the rest of the week. We will likely see activity be more daytime heating based as temperatures climb to around 90. However overall rain chances each day will still be higher than normal.