Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds on Memorial Day as we end out the long weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

After a brief break from the humidity, expect the for humid air from the Gulf to move back into the area Monday and Tuesday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms could pop back up by Tuesday, but right now it doesn’t look like anything more than scattered coverage. Rain chances Tuesday are at about 40 percent, dropping back down to 30 percent on Wednesday.

Humidity will continue to increase as we go through next week, which will make the heat index rise as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the week, but it will feel more like the mid 90s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Agatha is expected to make landfall on the Mexico’s southern coast in the Pacific, and the storm’s remnants may reform into a weak system in the Bay of Campeche later this week.

The NHC is giving this system a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. The good news is that high pressure is expected to form over the northern Gulf Coast, which will help steer any tropical disturbance to the east.