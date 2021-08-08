Hot and humid forecast for your Sunday!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot again with humidity and a few quick, passing heavy downpours! Temperatures feel like the 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Afternoon highs reached the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Monday, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain.
This weekend, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with three waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

92° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 92° 80°

Monday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 91° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 91° 80°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 90° 80°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
80°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
81°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
83°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
83°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
82°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

81°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
90°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
90°

