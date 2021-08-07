Hot and humid forecast for Saturday!

Weather

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot again with humidity and a minimal number of storms! Temperatures will feel like the 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Afternoon highs will reach the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

All weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain. This is because a front already made its way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up.

This weekend, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with two waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 90° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 90° 80°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
89°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
24%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
86°

85°

9 PM
Clear
3%
85°

84°

10 PM
Clear
5%
84°

84°

11 PM
Clear
6%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
6%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

2 AM
Clear
7%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
15%
81°

81°

5 AM
Clear
15%
81°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
17%
80°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
21%
83°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
85°

87°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
87°

88°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
89°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
89°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
88°

