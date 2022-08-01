Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms look a bit more widespread on Monday which means wild downpours. As we typically see the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area. Localized street flooding is certainly possible.

Otherwise, though, mostly spotty north. That trend will continue on Tuesday, as well. Rain chances will be beyond 50% or 60% daily.

We are settling in to a very standard early August pattern through the week before welcoming White Linen Night’s return. Temperatures will not be as hot as June but we will also not see as much rain as the first half of the month. Look for more heat to build in especially for northern and western areas as we go through the upcoming weekend.

Today, we will see temperatures top out at 85-87 on the south shore with 86-88 for the highs up to the north. A heat advisory is not currently in effect for the northern or southern halves of the area. This indicates heat index values of 108 and above. Coastal locations will probably stay just below those numbers. We see the best chance will be along the I-10 to I-12 corridor with a few daytime heating storms.

The tropics remain quiet right now with no concern for any development potential as we welcome the month of August. Climatologically, this is the start of peak hurricane season, so don’t let your guard down!