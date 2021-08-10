Hot and humid as we monitor the path of Potential Tropical Cyclone 6

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 continues to move quickly northwest Tuesday morning at 17 mph. So far we still do not have a closed center of circulation so no named storm at the moment. When that happens this will likely be Fred.

The current track keeps this in the eastern Gulf by the end of the weekend. However there is a large spread of potential at the end of the track and some models are already hinting at a more westward shift. This is still way too early to know exactly where this goes so please continue to follow it.

The system will likely be weak as it enters the Gulf but could intensify rapidly after that time before landfall. If it does move more to the west, it would have more time to strengthen. That could pose a more significant issue to our local area.

For today look for another day with highs around 94 early in the day. Spotty storms will develop once again although it looks like we see fewer than on Monday. Expect rain chances to gradually increase through the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 91° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 90° 80°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 89° 80°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 81°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
87°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
86°

85°

9 PM
Clear
4%
85°

85°

10 PM
Clear
5%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
5%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
6%
83°

83°

1 AM
Clear
6%
83°

83°

2 AM
Clear
7%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
82°

82°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
82°

82°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
82°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
18%
82°

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
19%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
86°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
89°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
89°

