Good Morning and a Happy Friday! The latest drought monitor is out, and it’s not good. All of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi is in either the extreme or exceptional category. Unfortunately it will likely to get worse with no real shot of rain any time soon. Please conserve water and remember to follow the burn ban that is in place.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to top out in the 89-92 range over the next few days.

High pressure building across the area will provide generally calm conditions for the next week with little to no rain in the forecast.

In the tropics, the area off the southeast coast has been classified as potential tropical cyclone 16. This is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm which would be Ophelia as it moves north. We are also watching a wave way out in the Atlantic that has a high chance of development. This will be worth watching over the next week but there is currently no threat to the Gulf in the near future.