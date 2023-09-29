NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Expect more warm and dry conditions over the next few days. Unfortunately no good rain chance on the way anytime soon. Look for a breeze out of the east through the first half of the weekend.

Daytime highs will be around 90-92 through the weekend. However some areas farther inland could see mid 90s this weekend so plan on the heat if you are out and about with any festivals. Expect overnight lows 69-75 for much of the area.

The trend each day will be pleasant mornings then hot afternoons. The humidity will be low through the next few afternoons but it will still be hot with the full sun.

