A hot and dry forecast is on tap for the next several days. Temperatures will gradually cool down this evening, going from the low 80s to the upper 70s by midnight.

By early Monday morning, expect lows to drop into the mid 60s for the Northshore while the Southshore stays about 10 degrees warmer in the low to mid 70s. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s again on Monday.

Skies will stay mostly clear for the next few days. Rain chances are slim to none through the end of the upcoming work week.