Low to mid 80s across the area this evening and temperatures will be slow to cool over the next few days barring any rain over your area.

Rain chances will be very low through the middle of the week allowing heat to build in across the region. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 70s north and mid 70s south. Overnight lows will stay in the 70s for most of the area through the week.

Look for low 90s for afternoon highs Wednesday. There could be two or three showers that develop but certainly not many the way it looks right now.

Temperatures climb into the mid 90s by Thursday and Friday, especially for areas along and north of I-12.

Rain chances stay very low until we start to see some pop up storms on Friday, followed by more widespread rain chances on Saturday.