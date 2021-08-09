Hot already as summer pattern continues

Temperatures are already in the upper 80s at 10 AM Monday morning with heat index values in the triple digits in some places. It’s going to stay hot over the next few days.

The heat builds in early today with low to mid 90s already by noon. Look for heat index values today around 105-108 before showers and storms pop up.

Rain chances look spotty for the day. Like Sunday we will see showers and storms develop by early to mid afternoon. These will be the typical summer pop up storms and will be very localized. There should be enough by the evening to cool things down a little bit, but overall not until after 4 or 5 PM.

This pattern continues through Wednesday. After that the second half of the week will still see low 90s but more widespread development of afternoon storms.