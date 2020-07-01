Hot again with a few storms

Another scorcher is on the way today for your Wednesday

Another scorcher is on the way today for your Wednesday. Look for temperatures to be at or above 90 by the end of the morning. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s again today. Very similar to yesterday overall except for a few more storms will pop up by the afternoon.

Heat index values will once again be well past 100 so another heat advisory is in effect. Try to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of fluids.

Thursday there should be a little better chance of rain by the afternoon. After that Friday is when the pattern shifts and we will see high rain chances. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms each day through the weekend.