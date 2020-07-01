Hot again with a few storms

Weather

Another scorcher is on the way today for your Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another scorcher is on the way today for your Wednesday. Look for temperatures to be at or above 90 by the end of the morning. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s again today. Very similar to yesterday overall except for a few more storms will pop up by the afternoon.

Heat index values will once again be well past 100 so another heat advisory is in effect. Try to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of fluids.

Thursday there should be a little better chance of rain by the afternoon. After that Friday is when the pattern shifts and we will see high rain chances. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms each day through the weekend.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 92° 78°

Thursday

95° / 80°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 80°

Friday

90° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 90° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
90°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
91°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

91°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

Popular

Latest News

More News